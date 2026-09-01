Bills Bring Back Fan-Favorite RB One Day After Release

The Buffalo Bills kept their backfield intact at final roster cuts, and now have a regular from the practice squad returning as well.

The Bills are set to enter their third season with James Cook at the top of the running back depth chart, backed up by Ray Davis and Ty Johnson. The Bills also announced that fan-favorite running back Frank Gore Jr. would be coming back to the practice squad for the third straight season, putting him one injury away from his first regular-season carry.

Bills Bring Back Frank Gore Jr.

The Bills announced practice squad signings on Monday, one day after the deadline for final roster cuts. While Gore was not expected to unseat one of the three running backs above him on the depth chart, there was some question whether he would clear waivers after a strong showing in the preseason.

The team was ultimately able to re-sign Gore to the practice squad, where he is currently the only running back. Undrafted rookie Ian Wheeler also looked strong through training camp and the team’s three preseason games, but he decided against a return to Buffalo — at least for now.

NFL scout Greg Gabriel reported that Wheeler turned down the team’s offer for a practice squad contract and will consider other offers.

“Ian Wheeler had a strong preseason in Buffalo,” Gabriel shared on X. “Looked like his rookie year. Regained his speed. I’m told he turned down Bills PS. Wonder where he goes.”

No other NFL teams claimed Wheeler when he was put on waivers, but he could find another practice squad with a greater chance of being elevated to an active roster.

Frank Gore Jr. Could Get Big Opportunity This Year

Gore has only been elevated to the active roster once in his two seasons in Buffalo, but was a healthy scratch and has yet to see real NFL action.

He could have an opportunity this year if any of the three running backs ahead of him is injured.

Gore had a strong connection to the Bills before signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024. His father, legendary NFL running back Frank Gore, played for the Bills in 2019.

The younger Gore said he had fond memories of traveling to Buffalo to watch his father play on the first team of Josh Allen’s tenure to reach the playoffs.

“It was great,” Gore Jr. said, via CBS Sports. “I came to like three games. It was cold when they played the Jets at the end of the season. This is one of the most enthusiastic places I’ve ever been.”

Gore said he had a good feeling about the Bills coming out of college, leading him to sign there.

“Knowing that my dad wanted me here. I wanted to be here,” Gore Jr. said. “When me and Coach Skip [Kelly Skipper] met over the process, I just got the vibe that he’s the type of coach that I need to get better and the type of coach that I want to be the best player that I can possibly be.”