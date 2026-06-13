Bills Bring Back Speedy Rookie WR Weeks After Cutting Him

The Buffalo Bills have entered the long stretch between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp in July, but the team is still doing work to round out its wide receiving corps with the return of a promising rookie.

The Bills announced this week that they signed undrafted free agent receiver Max Tomczak, who first joined the team in April but was waived in May. Tomczak will now get the chance to compete for a spot on the roster in a crowded position group, with the Bills placing special attention on their wide receiving corps after struggles in 2025.

Max Tomczak Generated Buzz in Final College Season

Tomczak is coming off a stellar season at Youngstown State, where he topped the 1,000-yard plateau. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic noted that the rookie wide receiver had strong NFL potential.

“A small Z/slot receiver with potential as a kick/punt returner, Tomczak ran one of the fastest short shuttles (4.01 seconds) of any player in the draft class. The 5-foot-11, 193-pounder had more than 3,000 career receiving yards at Youngstown State, including 70 catches for 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025,” Baumgardner wrote.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had high expectations for Tomczak with the Bills, predicting he could become the latest undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster.

“The Buffalo Bills made an effort to address their lack of receiver depth, trading for D.J. Moore and using a fourth-round pick on UConn’s Skyler Bell,” Knox wrote. “While Buffalo insists that it’s keeping disappointing 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman, it may still have room for Max Tomczak.”

Bills Making Roster Changes After Minicamp

The Bills had waived Tomczak in April, but brought him back this week amid a flurry of roster moves. They created some room on the roster by waiving defensive back Dorian Strong with an injury designation. Strong showed promise in his debut with the Bills in 2025, but suffered a serious neck injury.

Strong shared on Instagram earlier this year that he was undergoing surgery, thanking fans for their support.

“GRATEFUL FOR IT ALL,” Strong wrote. “These past couple of months have been crazy. A lot of ups a lot of downs but I have been able to get my mental right. I’m excited to have this procedure and get back and be better than ever! I appreciate everybody who reached out. I appreciate the MAFIA for support and prayers.”