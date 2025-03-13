The Buffalo Bills will have a spot to fill on their defensive line rotation after a veteran end left to join a conference rival in free agency.
The agent for defensive end Casey Toohill announced in a post on X that he signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Toohill had joined the Bills on a one-year contract last offseason and was a rotational player on the defensive line.
The Bills have already made a big addition to their pass-rushing group, with more potentially coming in next month’s NFL draft.
Bills Lose Depth on Defensive Line
The 28-year-old Toohill appeared in 14 games with one start for the Bills last season, making 20 total tackles with 1.0 sacks. He appeared in 28% of the team’s defensive snaps and also saw time on special teams, where he appeared in 37% of snaps.
Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle suggested Toohill could see some time on special teams with the Texans, but is expected to take on a bigger role with the defense.
“Toohill’s main role on the Texans will likely serve as pass-rushing depth, however,” Warren wrote. “The edge threat won’t be a starter, as Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter occupy those spots and form one of the more prolific pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Though he’ll serve to spell them alongside new free-agent addition Darrell Taylor and a re-signed Derek Barnett.”
Big Changes for the Bills
The Bills started overhauling their pass rushing group even before the start of free agency, releasing veteran Von Miller in a cap-saving move. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 9 that the Bills would be open to Miller returning for the coming season, but at a smaller contract number.
“The #Bills are releasing pass-rusher Von Miller, per me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X. “Miller is set to turn 36 years old before the 2025 season, and Buffalo makes the move now. Both sides, however, are open to a return.”
Other insiders believe the Bills will use their first-round draft pick to fill out their defensive line, and the team has already started making high-profile additions.
The team this week signed Pro Bowler Joey Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract. Bosa had a strong start to his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, but has been hit hard by injuries in recent years and was released by the Chargers this offseason.
Bosa said it was a difficult development, but said he understood the move and is ready to make a difference with the Bills.
“You go from being the man and the future, which it felt like I was a rookie yesterday almost, and now, I mean, I’m not old news or whatever, but it just happens fast,” Bosa said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “It’s a business and I understand it.”
The Bills added more depth to their defensive line by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
The former 2017 third-round pick was released by the Steelers in a cap-saving move. He has been a strong pass rusher from the middle, racking up 27.5 career sacks and 79 quarterback hits.
