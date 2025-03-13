The Buffalo Bills will have a spot to fill on their defensive line rotation after a veteran end left to join a conference rival in free agency.

The agent for defensive end Casey Toohill announced in a post on X that he signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Toohill had joined the Bills on a one-year contract last offseason and was a rotational player on the defensive line.

The Bills have already made a big addition to their pass-rushing group, with more potentially coming in next month’s NFL draft.

Bills Lose Depth on Defensive Line

The 28-year-old Toohill appeared in 14 games with one start for the Bills last season, making 20 total tackles with 1.0 sacks. He appeared in 28% of the team’s defensive snaps and also saw time on special teams, where he appeared in 37% of snaps.

Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle suggested Toohill could see some time on special teams with the Texans, but is expected to take on a bigger role with the defense.