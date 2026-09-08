Bills 6-Foot-7 Lineman in Hot Water With NFL Over Actions in Preseason Game

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Chase Lundt is in trouble for his actions in the team’s preseason win over the Cleveland Browns, and the NFL is making him pay for it.

The league this week announced fines for the slate of preseason games, with three Bills players getting hit. That list included Lundt, who has since been waived and signed back to the practice squad.

Bills Lineman Hit With NFL Fine

The NFL announced that the 6-foot-7 lineman was fined $5,868 for taunting in the team’s second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The play took place in the fourth quarter in a game the Bills won handily.

Bills safety Jalon Kilgore and defensive end Landon Jackson were also fined for actions in other preseason games.

The fines will have no bearing on the regular season, but will be a financial setback for the players — especially Lundt, who is on the practice squad.

SI.com’s Mike Moraitis noted that the money will go to a good cause. The league announced that “the fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

Chase Lundt Fighting to Get Back to Active Roster

Lundt was seen as a fringe roster candidate heading into the team’s second preseason game, with Moraitis suggesting he would need a big performance against Cleveland.

“Although second-year offensive lineman Chase Lundt entered the NFL as a bit of a tweener along the offensive line after being drafted by the Bills in the sixth round last spring, the former University of Connecticut offensive tackle somehow managed to earn a 53-man roster spot with Buffalo as a rookie,” Moraitis wrote. “He wasn’t very impactful, though, as he managed to only dress for two games all season long.”

Moraitis added that the Bills brought in competition, signing veteran lineman Austin Corbett and drafting tackle Jude Bowry. Though Lundt earned a spot on the 53-man roster last year, he will start the 2026 season on the practice squad.