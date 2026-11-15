Ex-Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Breaks Silence After Abrupt Release

Former Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson spoke out about his abrupt departure from the team in an emotional post.

The Bills released Gardner-Johnson last week, just one day after he returned from a one-game suspension for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player. The Bills initially stood by the veteran safety, but changed course and released him following his NFL punishment.

Gardner-Johnson is now speaking out about the departure, decrying his lack of support after the adversity.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Gets Emotional About Buffalo Exit

In a long message posted to his Instagram stories, Gardner-Johnson said he has felt no real support since being released by the Bills.

“In just a couple of weeks , EVERYONE turned on me!” he wrote. “No friends, no real support, it sucks we live in a society where one move can cause a downfall to anything! If this the last time yall see my face or hear from me it’s cause you don’t understand the person, went through years of pain , alone , suffering trying to fit in, never got the same opportunity everybody else got!”

Gardner-Johnson also called out those who attacked his character after being released by the Bills.

“And when I say same opportunities, just check my history ‘my attitude and character’ my position but no real stories to back that up! It’s ok though as a man I just pray that one day it get better,” he wrote.

Another Chance for C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

Though Gardner-Johnson remains on the open market after being cut by the Bills, some NFL insiders believe he could find a new home. He is a proven NFL safety, having started every game for the Bills prior to his release, and could be a low-cost addition for a team in need of help in the secondary.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Gardner-Johnson as one of the best “bargain” free agents, predicting he could land with the Atlanta Falcons.

“He brings tremendous value to a secondary with his versatility,” Moton wrote.

Moton added that Gardner-Johnson likely won’t get a long-term commitment this season, but could help a contending team.

“Teams interested in Gardner-Johnson should view him as a short-term rental,” Moton wrote.