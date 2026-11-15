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Ex-Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Breaks Silence After Abrupt Release

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C.J. Gardner-Johnson
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Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Former Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson spoke out about his abrupt departure from the team in an emotional post.

The Bills released Gardner-Johnson last week, just one day after he returned from a one-game suspension for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player. The Bills initially stood by the veteran safety, but changed course and released him following his NFL punishment.

Gardner-Johnson is now speaking out about the departure, decrying his lack of support after the adversity.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Gets Emotional About Buffalo Exit

In a long message posted to his Instagram stories, Gardner-Johnson said he has felt no real support since being released by the Bills.

“In just a couple of weeks , EVERYONE turned on me!” he wrote. “No friends, no real support, it sucks we live in a society where one move can cause a downfall to anything! If this the last time yall see my face or hear from me it’s cause you don’t understand the person, went through years of pain , alone , suffering trying to fit in, never got the same opportunity everybody else got!”

Gardner-Johnson also called out those who attacked his character after being released by the Bills.

“And when I say same opportunities, just check my history ‘my attitude and character’ my position but no real stories to back that up! It’s ok though as a man I just pray that one day it get better,” he wrote.

Another Chance for C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

Though Gardner-Johnson remains on the open market after being cut by the Bills, some NFL insiders believe he could find a new home. He is a proven NFL safety, having started every game for the Bills prior to his release, and could be a low-cost addition for a team in need of help in the secondary.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Gardner-Johnson as one of the best “bargain” free agents, predicting he could land with the Atlanta Falcons.

“He brings tremendous value to a secondary with his versatility,” Moton wrote.

Moton added that Gardner-Johnson likely won’t get a long-term commitment this season, but could help a contending team.

“Teams interested in Gardner-Johnson should view him as a short-term rental,” Moton wrote.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Ex-Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Breaks Silence After Abrupt Release

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