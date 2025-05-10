Bills Add Promising Young Defensive Lineman After Surprise Release

The Buffalo Bills made some big investments in their defensive line in the NFL draft and more in free agency, but are still looking for more talent to add.

The team found some this week, picking up promising defensive tackle Casey Rogers after he was waived by the New York Giants. The move came as a bit of a surprise given that the former undrafted free agent had carved out a minor role on the team, but now has the chance to make an impression on the Bills through offseason practices.

Casey Rogers Saw Playing Time in 2024

Though Rogers went undrafted last year, he earned a contract as an undrafted free agent and appeared in two games for the team. He was waived by the Giants and claimed by the Bills on Friday.

As the Bills’ team website noted, Rrogers was a former high school star in Syracuse, initially committing to Syracuse to play lacrosse before decommitting and going to Nebraska for football instead.

“Prior to making the leap to the NFL, Rogers spent five years in college playing for Nebraska (2019-21) and Oregon (2022-23),” the site noted. “In two seasons at Oregon, Rogers played in 27 games and recorded 56 tackles with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss.”

Rogers can be a versatile addition to the Bills as he spent time both on defense and special teams in his two appearances with the Giants last season.

He could also have a big opportunity early in the season. Two of the team’s big free-agency additions — former Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Michael Hoecht and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi — were handed six-game suspensions by the NFL for violating the league’s rules against performance-enhancing drugs.

The Bills struggled at times in their line last season, often giving up big games to top running backs and failing to establish a consistent pass rush.