Bills ‘Closely Monitoring’ Davante Adams Situation as Trade Rumors Heat Up

Bills Rival Could Win Out

Rapoport reported that the New York Jets are the early frontrunner to land Adams, with the wide receiver looking to reunite with his former Green Bay Packers teammate.

“Adams, sources say, views the New York Jets and his old friend Aaron Rodgers, as his top choice for a landing spot. That’s where he wants to play,” Rapoport reported. “But it’s been the New Orleans Saints who have been the most aggressive, while other teams, including the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, have closely monitored the situation and stayed in touch. The Jets remain very much in the mix, as well.”

Rapoport missed the team’s Week 5 game with a hamstring injury, but is “close to being healthy” and trade talks are expected to pick up starting on Monday, Rapoport reported.

The NFL Network insider had reported earlier in the week that the Bills were among a group of at least six teams that had reached out to the Raiders about Adams.

Bills Could Feel Urgency on Davante Adams

After jumping out to a 3-0 start this season, the Bills have dropped two straight games while the offense has struggled in both losses. In Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans, the passing game was grounded with quarterback Josh Allen completing just 9-of-30 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown. Wide receivers struggled with drops and were often not on the same page as Allen.

Following the game, SI.com writer Ronnie Eastham suggested that it’s time for the Bills to find a new No. 1 receiver for Allen.

Eastham added that the Bills have plenty of draft capital to use on a trade, with 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft including multiple picks in the second and fourth rounds.

The extra draft picks could be an important advantage, as Rapoport reported earlier in the week that the Raiders are seeking the best possible return.

“While the Raiders could trade Adams to the Jets, they will do what’s best for their organization, sources say, including taking the best deal from the highest bidder,” Rapoport reported. “While players generally have some semblance of control — in this case, Adams would have to rework his contract to facilitate a trade — he is not in total control of where he ends up.”