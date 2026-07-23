Key Bills Defensive Starter Makes Injury Announcement Before Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills are set to take the field for training camp early next week, and one of their defensive leaders will be ready to join them after an offseason marked by injuries.

Safety Cole Bishop was sidelined for much of the team’s offseason practice schedule with a knee injury, but revealed this week that the issues have cleared up in time to start training camp on Tuesday.

Cole Bishop on Track to Return

In an appearance on the “Centered on Buffalo” podcast, Bishop revealed that he had “some stuff cleaned up” in his knee during the offseason. Bishop said he feels back to full strength in time to join his teammates at training camp at St. John Fisher University outside Rochester, New York.

“Feeling good,” Bishop said, via SI.com. “Been a good — in a good spot. Missed some time during OTAs, but been feeling like I’m in a good spot going into camp.”

Bishop said he’s been working with the team’s training and strength and conditioning staff to make sure the knee is fully healed and back to full strength.

“I wouldn’t say anything drastically different,” he said. “I mean, I’ve been trusting [strength and conditioning coach Will Greenberg] and the strength staff, just kind of doing a lot of their workouts and everything.”

After an up-and-down rookie season in 2024, Bishop emerged as a full-time starter for the Bills last season and anchored the back end of the defense. He led the team with 85 tackles and three interceptions, joining with veterans Jordan Poyer and Taylor Rapp to form a strong safety group.

Bills Made Changes to Cole Bishop’s Position

Bishop will be one of the only returning pieces from the team’s secondary. The Bills parted ways with Rapp in a cost-saving move and have not brought back Poyer, who could be headed to retirement.

The Bills brought on veteran safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, who are expected to compete for the starting job opposite Bishop. The team also brought back two reserve safeties who spent considerable time on special teams, Damar Hamlin and Sam Franklin.

Reporter Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic believes that Hamlin and Franklin will compete for the final roster spot among the safety group, with Franklin carrying an edge.

“There are a lot of names at the safety spot, even without including Hancock. Bishop and Gardner-Johnson are extremely likely to be the starting duo if healthy,” Buscgalia wrote. “Being a fifth-round draft pick works in Kilgore’s favor in making the 53-man roster as a rookie.

“Franklin will be on the team for special teams. After that, expect a legitimate competition between Stone and Hamlin to make the roster outright. Based on guaranteed money, Stone ($187,500) has the edge over Hamlin ($25,000).”

The Bills could bring back some of their departed players. Cornerback Tre’Davious White remains a free agent, with some reporters suggesting the team could bring him back during the summer, and Poyer took to social media this week to share a picture of himself in a Bills uniform and a cryptic caption.