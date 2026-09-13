Bills Share Good News on Safety Cole Bishop After Injury Against Texans

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop went down with an injury in the first half against the Houston Texans, forcing the Bills to dig into their secondary depth early.

Bishop was hurt on a second-quarter play, staying down after a collision. He appeared to be favoring his leg as he walked off the field with trainers, but the team shared an optimistic update just minutes after he was evaluated.

Cole Bishop Sent to Tent for Evaluation

As Buffalo News reporter Lance Lysowski noted, Bishop had to be sent to the medical tent for evaluation.

“Cole Bishop walked to the sideline on his own after athletic trainers looked at the Bills’ safety. In the blue medical tent now. Damar Hamlin replaces Bishop,” Lysowski shared in a post on X.

The team announced shortly afterward that Bishop suffered a knee injury and was expected to return to the game.

“Injury Update: S Cole Bishop (knee) is probable to return,” the team shared in a post on X.

Bills Utilizing Several Players in the Secondary

Before Bishop’s injury scare, the Bills had already utilized their depth in the secondary. The team is rotating cornerbacks opposite No. 1 starter Christian Benford, working in the rookie Davidon Igbinosun alongside second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

Hamlin also saw time in the secondary, being called for a holding penalty and taking a big block on a long run by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The veteran safety was seen as a borderline cut candidate heading into the preseason, but solidified a roster spot with a strong performance in the preseason. Hamlin said he was excited to see how he fit in with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme.

“I’m fully confident in our rush; I’m fully confident in our scheme,” Hamlin said. “Fully confident in our coverage across the board and in our tools. I’m fully confident in our game plan, our coaches, every which way. I really believe we can get the job done.”

Hamlin added that the coaching staff had some big expectations for him, a pressure he was embracing.

“It’s been an adjustment, but it’s fun having new challenges,” Hamlin said. “I love having expectations on me as a player; to be able to expect at a high level in a new defense in such a short time is something I have enjoyed.”