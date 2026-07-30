Bills Bring 6-Year Veteran Cornerback for Tryout Days Into Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills are just a few days into training camp, but are already looking for some help in the secondary.

The team brought in five players for tryouts on Thursday, including veteran cornerback Bryce Hall. The Bills are seeking some help in the secondary, having already made some sweeping changes to the position in the offseason.

Bills Looking for Training Camp Help

As reporter Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported, the Bills brought in three wide receivers and two defensive backs for tryouts:

The team needed more depth at wide receiver after releasing veteran receiver Jalen Virgil with an injury designation, just a day after he was held out of practice for failing a physical. The team signed Pettis, who will now compete for a spot at the bottom of the roster or practice squad.

The Bills appear to be searching for depth in the secondary, a position that had already seen some big investments this offseason. Hall has been in the NFL for five years, coming into the league as a fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2020.

He has appeared in 40 games with 26 starts, making two interceptions and 122 total tackles.

Bills Made Changes to the Secondary

The Bills will have many new faces in their secondary this year, having parted ways with two safeties in Taylor Rapp and Jordan Poyer while also allowing veteran cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson to leave in free agency.

The Bills also invested a second-round draft pick on Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who could challenge for a starting role. The team and new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said they still have faith in last year’s first-round pick, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who showed promise in an injury-shortened 2025 season.

“We love Max. I was a huge fan of Max coming out of college,” Leonhard said. “We’re not down on any of the corners we have. We needed depth, and I firmly believe you have to be able to rush the passer and you have to be able to cover [receivers], and we needed more depth in the room.”

Leonhard added that he loves Hairston’s energy.

“He’s high energy – all the time,” Leonhard said. “He loves ball, he loves practice. Any little coaching point you give him on a one-on-one basis, he’s really into that. So to me, the energy and the passion about football, and then obviously he’s got high-level athletic traits.

“We want to keep him healthy for a whole season. That’s the one thing that’s going to be a big challenge for him, is just continuing to grow into that NFL body and be available every week.”

The Bills could have room for more additions, with general manager Brandon Beane saying this week that the team remains in contact with White and would be open to a return. Though he started 16 games last season in place on the injured Hairston, White could be competing for a depth role or potentially a spot on the practice squad if he does return.