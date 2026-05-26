Bills Could See Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Poached By AFC Rival

The Buffalo Bills made some sweeping changes to their edge rushing group since the conclusion of last season, allowing Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa to hit free agency and adding a productive veteran in Bradley Chubb.

One of the main offseason subtractions could come back to bite the team, however, with one NFL analyst predicting that Bosa will find his way to the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo’s conference rival lost a major piece when Trey Hendrickson joined the Baltimore Ravens, but the addition of Bosa could help soften the blow and improve a defense that had been porous at times.

Bengals Could Find Home for Joey Bosa

Reporter Chris Roling of USA Today’s Bengals Wire named Bosa as one of the top free agent targets for Cincinnati as training camp approaches. Roling noted that Bosa already has a connection to quarterback Joe Burrow, and would give a boost to the Bengals defense.

“Burrow’s friend is a super obvious connection to make. Bosa will turn 31 in July, but he just enjoyed his first double-digit-game-started attendance sheet since 2021 last year in Buffalo. He only had five sacks, but his rotational upside is hard to deny. The Bengals have Boye Mafe and a handful of prospects they want to develop on the fly next year, but there’s really no such thing as too many good pass rushers on a roster.”

Bosa is coming off an up-and-down season for the Bills. While he was largely effective in pressuring opposing quarterbacks and led the NFL in forced fumbles, Bosa also struggled against the run and had some costly mistakes. That included a roughing the passer penalty in overtime of the team’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, which pushed the Broncos into position for the game-winning kick.

Joey Bosa Could Head West

There are other predictions for Bosa, including a trip west to play with his brother, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. KNBR reporter Larry Krueger believes Joey Bosa would be a great fit alongside his older brother.

“Joey Bosa is definitely a fit,” Krueger said on the May 25 edition of “The Krueg Show.” “Obviously, his brother is on the roster returning from a torn ACL. His brother needs him at this point. If Joey Bosa came to the Niners, that would make Nick Bosa’s life easier.

“Joey Bosa has made a ton of cash, and I think at this point, making his little brother’s life easier and maybe pairing with him to get a ring together could be very exciting and intriguing. But the price has probably got to be right.”

The Bills could also bring Bosa back, though likely only if he is willing to take a pay cut from his salary last year. The Bills already filled his spot with the addition of Chubb, also adding another edge rusher in outside linebacker T.J. Parker with a second-round draft pick.

New Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said the team will take on a more aggressive approach, which could call for more depth in the pass-rushing room.