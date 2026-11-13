Bills Could Give Josh Allen 33-Touchdown WR in Post Trade-Deadline Addition

The Buffalo Bills made just one move at the NFL trade deadline, bolstering their secondary with safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans.

Though the Bills opted against making any moves for the offense, they could still have time to boost their wide receiving corps and give quarterback Josh Allen a new weapon. The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to release veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who will hit waivers and could bring some help to a receiving corps that has been inconsistent at times.

Hollywood Brown Could Put Bills Over the Top

As Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp noted, Brown will hit the waiver wire after a disappointing tenure in Philadelphia.