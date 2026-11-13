Bills Could Give Josh Allen 33-Touchdown WR in Post Trade-Deadline Addition

The Buffalo Bills made just one move at the NFL trade deadline, bolstering their secondary with safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans.
Though the Bills opted against making any moves for the offense, they could still have time to boost their wide receiving corps and give quarterback Josh Allen a new weapon. The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to release veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who will hit waivers and could bring some help to a receiving corps that has been inconsistent at times.
Hollywood Brown Could Put Bills Over the Top
As Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp noted, Brown will hit the waiver wire after a disappointing tenure in Philadelphia.
“Brown, 29, failed to make much impact for the Eagles despite starters DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks each missing several games this season, pulling down just five catches for 63 yards in four games,” Rapp wrote.
“He once appeared to be a burgeoning star, registering 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six scores in the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. But since leaving Baltimore he’s been more of a bit player in tenures with the Arizona Cardinals (2022-23) and Kansas City Chiefs (2024-25).”
Many NFL insiders expected the Bills to seek more help at wide receiver before the trade deadline, but general manager Brandon Beane instead opted to address the biggest area of need. The team’s secondary had struggled this season, then took another hit when veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson was released after the conclusion of his one-game suspension.
Brown has been a consistent producer, making 376 receptions for 4,385 yards and 33 touchdowns across eight NFL seasons.
Bills broadcaster Kevin Siracuse suggested that Brown would be a welcome addition, even if the team doesn’t have a deep need at wide receiver.
“Cut Mike Danna, sign Hollywood Brown,” Siracuse shared in a post on X. “The #Bills don’t NEED a wide receiver, but Brown would serve as good depth for the playoff run and he can stretch the field, giving Joe Brady and Josh Allen another skillset to work with. I would also sign him to prevent him from signing with another playoff team, specifically Kansas City.”
Bills Could Use One More Steady Receiver
While the Bills have gotten strong contributions from the top of their depth chart at wide receiver, there are question marks down the roster. Veteran Joshua Palmer failed to make a significant impact before being placed on injured reserve prior to Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bills had also planned a role for rookie Skyler Bell, but he has been a healthy scratch for most games, with the team instead opting to elevate veteran Trent Sherfield from the practice squad when an extra receiver is needed.
If Brown should clear waivers, the Bills could add him into the spot on the depth chart once occupied by Palmer before his trip to IR.
Bills Could Give Josh Allen 33-Touchdown WR in Post Trade-Deadline Addition