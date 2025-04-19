Bills Cut Defensive Lineman Days Before NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are doing a bit of roster cleanup in the days before the NFL draft, parting ways with a defensive lineman who spent most of last season on the practice squad.

The team announced on April 17 that they released defensive lineman Branson Deen, a 25-year-old who appeared in one game last season. The move comes just days before a draft where many analysts believe the Bills will address their defensive line, one of the biggest areas of question heading into next season.

Bills Move on From Branson Deen

Deen spent most of last season on the practice squad but was elevated in October, appearing in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Deen appeared in nine defensive snaps and six on special teams.

Deen had joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent last offseason, missing the final roster cut but returning to the practice squad the following day. He was initially released by the team in December as wide receiver Jalen Virgil and offensive lineman Will Clapp were added to the practice squad, but returned to sign a reserve/futures contract in January.

While the Bills could still bring Deen back at some point prior to the start of training camp, he was likely competing for a spot on the practice squad at best as the Bills are expected to add some upgrades to their defensive line.

The Bills have already made some other big moves on their defensive line, parting ways with veteran edge rusher Von Miller in a move to save salary cap.

Bills Could Add Talent to Defensive Line

The Bills struggled at times with their defensive line in 2024, falling flat against teams with strong rushing attacks and generating inconsistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Many believe the Bills will use their first-round draft pick to address the position, with SI.com’s Randy Gurzi predicting the team will take Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.

Gurzi suggested that Grant could become the anchor in the middle that the Bills have been lacking.