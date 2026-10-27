Bills Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Former Titans CB Before Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills released cornerback Anthony Kendall on Oct. 27, just over two weeks after he played 31 defensive snaps in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The cut leaves Kendall looking for his next team and Buffalo still working to settle a cornerback group that has leaned on practice squad depth all season. The Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Bills re-signed cornerback A.J. Woods and defensive end Andre Jones Jr. to the practice squad, according to reporter Matt Parrino on X. Buffalo released Kendall and defensive lineman Austin Johnson to make room.

This was the second time in two weeks the Bills moved on from him. They waived Kendall on Oct. 13, one day after the Monday night Rams game, and signed outside linebacker Mike Danna to the 53-man roster, according to Bills.com. Kendall had played 38% of the defensive snaps in the 37-34 overtime win, his first appearance for the Bills this season.

Buffalo planned to bring him back on the practice squad if he cleared waivers, according to Pro Football Talk. Kendall, 26, had not played in a game since 2023 before facing the Rams.

So why the earlier move?

Roster mechanics. Dee Alford sat out with an ankle injury, and Buffalo had used both practice squad elevations that week on defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr., according to Buffalo Rumblings. A full promotion was the only way left to get Kendall on the field.

Anthony Kendall’s Career Path to Buffalo

Kendall was born Dec. 17, 1999, in El Paso, Texas, and measures 5-foot-10 and 188 pounds. No Division I program offered him a scholarship.

He landed at Division III Baldwin Wallace instead, where he played from 2018 to 2022. As a senior, he totaled 56 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups, earning second-team Division III All-American honors and Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Back of the Year.

The Tennessee Titans signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He appeared in 16 games, mostly on special teams, and recorded nine tackles. Stops with the Ravens in 2024 and the Cleveland Browns in 2025 followed. Cleveland waived him with a shoulder injury designation, and he missed the season.

Buffalo signed him to a one-year deal on Aug. 12, according to Bills.com. The Rams game lifted his career totals to 17 games and 12 combined tackles.

Buffalo Bills Cornerback Injuries After the Kendall Release

The Bills kept only three true outside cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster, according to Sports Illustrated. Christian Benford missed the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots with a toe issue and has since returned. Second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun made his first career start in Week 5, while 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston has struggled opposite him.

Alford returned from the ankle injury and was active for the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports. Jordan Hancock, the backup nickel, has been on injured reserve since late September with a hamstring injury. He becomes eligible to return around Week 8, when Buffalo plays the Ravens.

Buffalo also signed veteran Tre’Davious White to the practice squad on Oct. 19 and released Woods in the same move.

The Bills (5-1 after Week 6) head into Week 8 with trade speculation still circling the cornerback position.