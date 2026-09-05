Bills Cut Ties With Six-Year NFL Veteran LB Before Regular Season Starts

The Buffalo Bills are parting ways with a veteran linebacker who was sidelined with an injury.
The team on Friday released Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles from injured reserve with an injury settlement, the NFL transaction wire showed. The 30-year-old had been competing for a place on defense and special teams, but will instead need to find a new NFL team to continue his six-year career.
Bills Release Injured Linebacker
The Bills had signed Flannigan-Fowles in May, adding a versatile linebacker with extensive experience on special teams. As the team noted in a release, Flannigan-Fowles was signed during OTAs in the spring
“The Bills added depth to their linebackers room on Wednesday afternoon. Inside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles joins Buffalo mid-OTAs on a one-year deal,” the team announced.
“He last played for the Giants during the 2025 season, playing in 10 games and starting in three. Flannigan-Fowles spent the first five years of his NFL career with the 49ers. The ILB played in 73 games and made seven starts with San Francisco, registering 96 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one sack.”
The Bills had placed Flannigan-Fowles on injured reserve in early August, a move that made him ineligible to return for the Bills this season. But because the team reached an injury settlement prior to his release, he could potentially return to the team this year.
The team used the spot opened by the injury designation to sign linebacker Otis Reese IV, who was signed and released several times during the offseason. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at the time that the Bills remained close with Reese, knowing he could return when a need arose.
“That’s our job is to keep a running list of players at each position,” Beane said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re naturally going to lean to someone who you know has done it recently for you and had success.”
Bills Tapped Another Veteran Linebacker for Practice Squad
The Bills didn’t end up keeping Reese at final cuts, instead going with another familiar linebacker for the practice squad. The Bills signed Shaq Thompson, who was a regular starter for them last season, to the practice squad.
As the team noted, Thompson was a solid contributor last season.
“Thompson also tallied a sack and a forced fumble in 2025,” the team noted. “The veteran turned it up another notch for Buffalo during the playoffs, intercepting a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round, while leading the team in total tackles with eight. He added two tackles for loss in the Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos to end the year.”
Bills Cut Ties With Six-Year NFL Veteran LB Before Regular Season Starts