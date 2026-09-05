Bills Cut Ties With Six-Year NFL Veteran LB Before Regular Season Starts

“He last played for the Giants during the 2025 season, playing in 10 games and starting in three. Flannigan-Fowles spent the first five years of his NFL career with the 49ers. The ILB played in 73 games and made seven starts with San Francisco, registering 96 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one sack.”

The Bills had placed Flannigan-Fowles on injured reserve in early August, a move that made him ineligible to return for the Bills this season. But because the team reached an injury settlement prior to his release, he could potentially return to the team this year.

The team used the spot opened by the injury designation to sign linebacker Otis Reese IV, who was signed and released several times during the offseason. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at the time that the Bills remained close with Reese, knowing he could return when a need arose.

“That’s our job is to keep a running list of players at each position,” Beane said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re naturally going to lean to someone who you know has done it recently for you and had success.”

Bills Tapped Another Veteran Linebacker for Practice Squad

The Bills didn’t end up keeping Reese at final cuts, instead going with another familiar linebacker for the practice squad. The Bills signed Shaq Thompson, who was a regular starter for them last season, to the practice squad.

As the team noted, Thompson was a solid contributor last season.