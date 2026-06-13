Bills Cut Ties With ‘Swiss Army Knife’ WR After Minicamp Ends

“Benyard, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, played five seasons with Kennesaw State,” the team noted. “The WR was used as a Swiss Army Knife and has experience as a receiver, rusher, and kick and punt returner. In 47 games, Benyard amassed 1,751 receiving yards, 569 rushing yards, 1,012 kick return yards, 520 punt return yards and 22 total touchdowns. He had a career-high 60 catches, 949 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2025. Benyard notched a career-high 202 rushing yards and 481 kick return yards in 2022, and 234 punt return yards in 2025. He is from Ocilla, Ga.”

Benyard could face a challenge in finding a new team and making an NFL roster. He was the No. 67-ranked wide receiver on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s pre-draft rankings.

Bills Made Additions to Wide Receiving Corps

The Bills have already made some changes to a wide receiving corps that struggled at times throughout the 2025 season, parting ways with veteran Curtis Samuel and adding DJ Moore through a trade with the Chicago Bears.

The Bills added more receivers this week after waiving Benyard, signing Deven Thompkins and Max Tomczak.

The team could have another big addition on the horizon. Free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs was cleared by the NFL this week after an investigation into allegations that he assaulted a former personal chef, which resulted in a trial and a not guilty verdict earlier this year.

The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn noted that there is increasing chatter that Diggs could return to the Bills — thanks in part to Bills lineman Dion Dawkins and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson openly recruiting Diggs on social media — but believes it’s a longshot for him to return given the messy breakup as the Bills traded him to the Houston Texans in 2024.