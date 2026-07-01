Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Makes Career Announcement as Season Nears

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has turned his near-death experience into a campaign to help others, and now he’s nominated for a big honor because of it.

Hamlin had long been involved in charitable endeavors, but expanded his work after the 2023 injury that put him into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As Hamlin returns to the Bills and aims to fight for a spot on the roster, he is also nominated for an honor for his humanitarian efforts.

Damar Hamlin Nominated for Major Honor

Hamlin took to Instagram this week to announce that he was a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The award is part of ESPN’s Humanitarian Awards, a group of honors for athletes and other sports figures.

In an announcement, ESPN noted that the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award is for athletes who have a strong impact on their communities.

“The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports,” the press release noted. “The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect.”

The other nominees for the award include Adam Thielen and Stephen Curry.

Hamlin has founded the Chasing Ms Foundation, which benefits children and has made strides to address heart health.