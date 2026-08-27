Bills 8-Year Veteran WR Faces Warning as Final Cuts Approach

“The veteran receiver was making a play for one of the last receiver spots on the roster, but an injury forced him to miss last week’s game and joint practice in Cleveland,” Brown wrote. “He’ll need to make up for lost time not only on offense, but in the race to be the team’s designated punt returner.”

Pettis has plenty of NFL experience, playing for eight years since coming into the league with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 66 games with 19 starts, making 92 receptions for 1,231 yards and 13 touchdowns.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg predicted that Pettis would not make the final roster, suggesting the team will tap a different wide receiver — Mecole Hardman Jr. — to serve as their punt returner.

“To keep a punt returner or not? That’s the question,” Getzenberg wrote. “The Bills showed they are wondering about it themselves by trying out Ray Davis, who is the primary kickoff returner, at punt returner to start both preseason games. Hardman has played behind other receivers, and if the Bills can go Davis at both returner spots, that opens a space elsewhere. Injuries could end up forcing the Bills to keep a six, so Hardman is on for now as he serves multiple roles, but that could easily change.”

Bills Cut Another Wide Receiver

Pettis will have a bit less competition as he aims to prove himself in the final preseason game. The Bills cut ties with Mac Dalena, a speedy wide receiver who had also been vying for a roster spot but falling down the depth chart.

Both Dalena and Pettis could be candidates to return on the practice squad, but they would face some competition there as well. Ja’Mori Maclin, who looked sharp on a 71-yard touchdown in last week’s preseason win against the Browns, is also expected to miss the final roster and could be a practice squad target.