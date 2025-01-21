Bills Get Bad News Ahead of AFC Championship Game

The Buffalo Bills had several key players return from injury over the final weeks of the season, sending them into the playoffs at their best health of the season.

But with a trip to Kansas City ahead and a Super Bowl berth on the line, the Bills’ luck might be turning.

The team is in danger of losing the top member of their secondary after a very late injury during Sunday’s 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The loss could force the Bills to turn to a seldom-used replacement while they face one of the league’s best passers in Patrick Mahomes.

Bills Catch Bad Luck Late in Divisional Round

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that top cornerback Christian Benford was placed into concussion protocol after being hurt on one of the final plays of the game. As News 8 reporter A.J. Feldman noted in a post on X, Benford took a hard hit when the Bills recovered a late onside kick after the Ravens failed to get a game-tying two-point conversion.

“Bills cornerback Christian Benford was placed in the concussion protocol because of this hit he took on the onside kick,” Feldman wrote. “Took a pretty good shot to the head area. Certainly celebrating less than some of his teammates afterward.”

Benford joined the Bills as a sixth-round pick in 2022, quickly working his way into a starting role and turning in a career-best season in 2024. Benford made 64 total tackles with two interceptions and 1.0 sacks this season, earning an All-Pro vote.

Bills Could Be Pressed on Defense

If Benford is unable to play, the Bills would likely turn to reserve Kaiir Elam, the team’s first-round pick in 2022. Elam has struggled during his time on the field, committing two costly pass interference penalties during a December win over the New England Patriots.

“I like Kaiir Elam and several of the calls against him are questionable but he’s got to find a way to be on an NFL field without taking penalties,” noted reporter Nick Veronica in a post on X. “The flags are too much.”

Elam was also a healthy scratch for several games this season, including Sunday’s win over the Ravens. McDermott told reporters earlier in the season that players need to earn their spots regardless of draft position.

“Everything’s earned,” McDermott said, via The Buffalo News. “That’s part of every decision, a big part of every decision, for most of the reasons of who is active or inactive. Everything’s earned and will continue to be earned as we move forward.”

Elam was not happy with the decision, saying after he was benched for the team’s Week 11 win over the Chiefs that he needed to work harder.

“I was more so disappointed than surprised,” Elam said. “At the end of the day, all I could do is continue to work, continue to stay ready and prepare like I was going to go out there and be the guy. My confidence was always high in myself. I showed what I can do in OTAs and training camp. Every day in practice, I go out there and compete my (butt) off. It’s just staying ready and not letting things get to you. I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”