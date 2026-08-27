Bills Third-Round DT Gets Bad Sign Heading Into Final Roster Cuts

The Buffalo Bills have been high on defensive tackle DeWayne Carter as he returned from a torn Achilles, but the former third-round pick could face a troubling sign ahead of final roster cuts.

Carter is seen as a fringe roster candidate, despite the praise he’s received from head coach Joe Brady and the potential to take on a bigger role in defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new scheme. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes there’s a troubling indicator for Carter, who could be landing on the wrong side of the roster bubble.

DeWayne Carter on the Bubble

Buscaglia noted that the Bills have close to 90% of their roster set in stone, with likely 14 players vying for the remaining five spots that are in flux. He included Carter among that group, noting that he has struggled to maintain a spot on the depth chart through training camp and the preseason.

“First, Phidarian Mathis took reps from Carter, and now it’s Greg Gaines,” Buscaglia wrote. “No matter what, it’s pretty clear that the Bills were looking to strengthen their nose tackle rotation behind starter Deone Walker, which might be bad news for Carter.”

Buscaglia warned that Carter’s deep look in the second preseason game could be something of a final evaluation from the coaching staff.

“They have been very complimentary of Carter’s play, though him playing deep into the fourth quarter against the Browns could be meaningful,” Buscaglia wrote. “Carter may be a better fit for a 4-3 scheme. Then again, they could keep Carter and try to get Gaines on the practice squad. Regardless, keep Carter on your trade radar.”

Carter appeared in 11 games with three starts in his rookie season in 2024, making 14 total tackles. His second NFL season ended before it started after he suffered an Achilles injury and was placed on injured reserve.

Bills Could Go Thin on the Defensive Line

There could be other factors working against Carter. SI.com writer Randy Gurzi predicted the Bills would only keep five defensive linemen on the final roster, leaving no room for the 2024 third-round pick.

Gurzi suggested the Bills would like to see Carter return on the practice squad if there’s not room for him on the 53-man roster.

“Buffalo goes thin at this position but there will be plenty of packages with two defensive tackles and two outside linebackers in a modified nickel formation,” Gurzi wrote. “They would love to get DeWayne Carter back for extra depth on the practice squad.”

Carter has fallen solidly behind 2025 draft pick Deone Walker, who looked strong through the team’s first two preseason games.