Bills Dion Dawkins Didn’t Hold Back His Feelings On The Chiefs Super Bowl Loss

The NFL offseason is a perfect time for teams to improve in areas they need help with, such as signing free agents, trading for stars, or drafting the players of tomorrow. It’s also an excellent opportunity for players to get in front of a microphone and share their extremely hot takes.

While traveling around the media circuit this week, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins had some thoughts about the recent Super Bowl.

About a month ago, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22. The game was one-sided, with the Eagles jumping to a commanding 34-0 lead in the first half.

While most of America turned the game off after the Kendrick Lamar halftime show, a small region most likely didn’t turn the game on at all.

Buffalo fans wanted no part in watching the Super Bowl after their beloved Bills failed to reach the game again. However, their star left tackle, Dion Dawkins, was in attendance.

Dion Dawkins Thinks The Bills Would’ve Done Better

Dawkins appeared on former NFL star Ryan Clark’s podcast, “The Pivot,” and acknowledged that the Chiefs defeated them fairly in the AFC Championship Game. However, he said the Bills would have made the Super Bowl more entertaining.

“Now, after going to the Super Bowl and seeing it and feeling those emotions,” Dawkins said via The New York Post. “not to say that we would’ve just went in there and beat the Eagles, we would’ve had a chance. We would’ve had a better chance.”

The 30-year-old offensive lineman isn’t holding back any of his feelings. But is he even in the place to state that the Bills would’ve put up a better showing than the Chiefs?

It’s understandable for a player to have complete faith in their team. Nobody should be knocking Dawkins for thinking the Bills could compete with the Super Bowl champions on the biggest stage.

On the other hand, Dawkins should have kept those comments to himself. History has shown that in the past few years, Buffalo has not been able to beat Kansas City in January, losing to them four out of the last five postseasons.

Buffalo Would’ve Struggled

How could anybody believe the Bills would’ve performed better in the Super Bowl than the Chiefs when Buffalo lost to Kansas City two weeks prior?

I understand that football is a game of matchups, and the Eagles’ offensive line overwhelmed a weak Chiefs offensive line, which would not have happened with the Bills’ offensive line. But does anyone have any faith that Buffalo would’ve been able to stop Philadelphia’s offense when the 14 days prior, they had no answer for Patrick Mahomes being behind a brutal offensive line?

The Eagles were the best team in the NFL all season long and were on a path to greatness. It didn’t matter who they would’ve seen in the Super Bowl. They were still going to put up an excellent performance.

A Bills vs. Eagles Super Bowl might’ve looked different, with the Bills being able to protect Josh Allen a little better than the Chiefs did with Mahomes. But the score would still have been lopsided at the end of the day.