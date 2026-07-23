Bills Star Lineman Drops in NFL Top 100 Rankings

Dion Dawkins continues to play at a high level for the Buffalo Bills.

Yet, ahead of his 10th season in the NFL, his performance may not be reflective of his true ability.

The Bills left tackle came in at No. 57 in the NFL Top 100. It’s his third consecutive appearance in the rankings, which are compiled by players, but a 15-spot fall from last season.

Buffalo opens training camp on July 29 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, N.Y.

Dawkins Continued Elite Play in 2025

Dawkins appeared in his fifth straight Pro Bowl last season, playing 15 games as Josh Allen’s blind-side protector. In 957 snaps, Dawkins allowed just 33 quarterback pressures and six sacks. His 7.5% pressure was the seventh-lowest among left tackles with at least 200 pass-block snaps.

“The 32-year-old left tackle boasts a big body and an even bigger personality, making him a favorite of analysts and podcast hosts alike,” NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman wrote. “He also endeared himself to an entire position group when he helped develop the Protector Award, which is now given out at NFL Honors to the league’s top offensive lineman. That alone is worth this peer recognition.”

Pro Football Focus ranked Dawkins 26th among 89 eligible tackles. His pass-blocking grade of 81.8 ranked seventh, and his 66 run-blocking grade ranked 44th.

Fans React to Ranking on Social Media

Dawkins’ ranking drew mixed reactions on social media, with several fans questioning why he dropped 15 spots.

“57?” one wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Who’s the tackle ahead of him that’s actually better?”

“57 for Dawkins? another asked. “Curious what knocked him down — pass pro or run block.”

Others were more understanding.

“He wasn’t as good last year as previous years, that’s why he knocked a tad bit out of top 50,” one said.

Dawkins is the first Bill and the third offensive lineman to appear in this year’s rankings, joining Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (No. 94) and Colts guard Quenton Nelson (No. 99).