Bills Star Makes Strong Pitch to Myles Garrett After Trade Request

Dion Dawkins
Dion Dawkins warms up on the field before a Buffalo Bills game.

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins is trying on a new role for the team this offseason — chief recruiter.

Dawkins sent a strong message to Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett after his trade request, trying to sell him on the idea of coming to Buffalo. The Bills have been named one of the top potential landing spots for Garrett, though it will likely be costly for the team to bring on the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

While it may be a tall task for the Bills to land Garrett, Dawkins is doing his part to facilitate the deal.

Dion Dawkins Makes Strong Pitch

Making an appearance on radio row ahead of the Super Bowl, Dawkins was asked what player he would pick to add to Buffalo’s roster for the coming season. After joking that he would add prime Allen Iverson, Dawkins changed gears and called out the Browns star.

“Myles Garrett, right now,” Dawkins said. “Come rock with us. Let’s win a Super Bowl.”

The Bills are considered a strong fit for Garrett, who publicly announced that he would be seeking a trade out of Cleveland. Bryan Murphy of The Sporting News named both the Bills and Detroit Lions as potential frontrunners, noting that Garrett could dramatically improve the pass rush in Buffalo.

“The Bills were in the middle of the pack in sacks as a team, putting up 39 this past regular season. Buffalo already has quality options in Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa coming off the edge, so that position isn’t the biggest priority for the Bills,” Murphy wrote.

“But this is Garrett we are talking about. Buffalo is still searching for a way to best Kansas City in the playoffs, and what better way than to send Garrett after Patrick Mahomes? There aren’t many issues on the offensive side of the ball, so the Bills have to improve defensively in order to finally emerge from the AFC.”

Garrett has notched double-digit sacks in each of the last seven seasons, including 14.0 last year. The Bills have tried making some big investments into their pass rush, drafting Rousseau and Epenesa and signing veteran Von Miller, but have failed to establish consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Myles Garrett Wants to Win

In a statement posted to social media this week, Garrett said he has appreciated his time in Cleveland but is ready to take the next step in his career and win a Super Bowl.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent,” he wrote. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

The Bills could give Garrett the best chance to reach his goal, though he wouldn’t come cheap. The star edge rusher is expected to garner a big package of players and draft picks in a trade. The Bills have the No. 30 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

