Bills Get Injury Update on DJ Moore Before Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills were able to get DJ Moore back after an injury scare, but they’re still taking it easy with the veteran wide receiver.

Moore was knocked out of the team’s Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, spending the week limited in practice before returning to action in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore still appears to be healing in practice this week, however.

DJ Moore Still Limited at Practice

Video from practice on Wednesday showed Moore wearing a red, non-contact jersey. He was able to go through drills with teammates, showing no apparent signs of the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the game.

As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, the Bills were also missing wide receiver Keon Coleman at the first practice of the week and had other players limited.

“Linebacker Joe Andreesen (knee), cornerback Christian Benford (toe), and defensive lineman TJ Sanders (illness) were also out of practice,” the report noted. “Defensive tackle Deone Walker has been one of the defensive standouts for the Bills during their 3-0 start, but he was limited by a quad injury on Wednesday. Wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and safety Damar Hamlin (ribs) were also limited.”

Moore had made it clear last week that he would be able to play through the injury, easing any doubts that he might miss the game against the Chargers.

“Felt great,” Moore told reporters last week. “Still gotta go through some things but we, we gonna be good. …It’s more of, ‘What’s the threshold and the pain tolerance.’ ”

Bills Aim to Rebound After Rough Performance

Buffalo’s offense is looking to get back on track after a mistake-filled win over the Chargers. The offense committed five turnovers, including two interceptions from quarterback Josh Allen and three fumbles.

Moore had a strong performance, however, catching six of his 10 yards for 67 yards. He has 11 receptions for 167 yards with one touchdown so far this season.