Former Target for Bills QB Josh Allen Named Trade Candidate for Injury-Hit Team

Moton added that Moore was a healthy scratch for the first two Eagles games this season and is currently seventh on their depth chart.

“If the Colts are without Pierce and Allen, they’ll need reinforcements at wide receiver. They should take a look at Elijah Moore, who wouldn’t cost them much in trade compensation, but still has some upside in his age-26 season,” Moton wrote.

“Moore racked up 446-plus receiving yards in each of his first four campaigns, but he struggled to carve out a consistent role with the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos last season. The sixth-year pro could have a career resurgence with a team that may soon be down a couple of receivers,” Moton wrote.

Bills Could Need WR Help This Week

The Bills may need to bring in their own help at wide receiver for their coming game. DJ Moore, the team’s biggest offseason addition and the top target in a Week 1 win, was hurt in the team’s win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night and faces an uncertain future.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Moore is considered day-to-day and could have a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. If Moore isn’t able to play, the Bills would likely dress rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell, who had been inactive for both of the first two games of the season.

Former Bills safety Dean Marlowe, who now works with the team in player development, said this offseason that Bell reminds him of another successful Bills receiver.

“He honestly reminds me of a younger [Stefon] Diggs,” Marlow said on The Film Room, via Sports Illustrated’s Alex Brasky. “And he might be a little bit faster.”

Marlowe added that Bell looked more mature than a rookie through the team’s early practices, noting that he showed strong route running and ability to separate from defenders that reminded him of Diggs.