The Buffalo Bills went heavy on defense in the NFL draft, and now they’re turning their attention to the offense in free agency.

The Bills picked defensive players for six of their nine selections and took just two skill players in last week’s draft. The team had more needs on defense, which was evident in the season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last season, but general manager Brandon Beane is still looking for talent to add on offense and hosted a veteran wide receiver for a free agent visit this week.

Bills Look at Elijah Moore as Potential Addition

Chris Brown, reporter for the team’s official website, shared on Monday that the Bills hosted former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore on a free agency visit. Though there was no immediate signing to report, Beane reported that the visit was positive.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane confirms on @OneBillsLive that the team hosted free agent WR Elijah Moore for a visit today,” Brown shared in a post on X. “Said the visit went well and they’ll see where things go. #Bills”

Moore has appeared in 61 games since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Jets in 2021. He has been a consistently productive receiver, making 200 total receptions for 2,162 yards with nine touchdowns.

The Bills have some openings in their wide receiving corps after losing Mack Hollins in free agency and trade-deadline acquisition Amari Cooper remaining unsigned. The Bills did add some talent, signing veteran Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr., but still have room for more talent.

Bills Went Light on Offense in NFL Draft

The Bills didn’t draft an offensive player until the fifth round of the NFL draft, when they landed Georgia tight end Jackson Hawes. As ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg noted, the 24-year-old Hawes served primarily as a blocking tight end with the Bulldogs and likely wouldn’t challenge for a big role just yet.

“Hawes didn’t have a blown block in 384 total plays in 2024. He can be the third tight end on the roster and develop behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, as well as potentially contributing on special teams.”

The Bills also drafted Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather in the seventh round. Though that range means he will likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad, Prather did earn some praise from Beane for his work ethic, Getzenberg noted.