Bills Expected to Bench Veteran Cornerback From New Role

The Buffalo Bills could be shaking up their special teams depth chart before the start of the NFL season.

The Bills held an open competition for the punt returner job during the preseason, but ended with little clarity. They named veteran cornerback Dee Alford as the winner in the first official depth chart, but a roster move on Saturday could lead to a new candidate for the job.

Greg Dortch Could Assume Punt Return Duties

The Bills announced on Saturday that they were elevating running back Frank Gore Jr. and wide receiver Greg Dortch from the practice squad for their game against the Houston Texans. Gore will provide some insurance in case veteran back Ty Johnson isn’t able to go, while Dortch is a strong candidate to return punts.

SI.com reporter Ralph Ventre even predicted last week that the Bills would elevate Dortch in Week 1, listing him as the team’s projected starting punt returner.

“Seventh-round rookie Tommy Doman won the punter battle, but the Bills have yet to settle on a punt returner,” Ventre wrote. “Look for them to elevate Greg Dortch off the practice squad for the season opener.”

The Bills signed Dortch on August 31 after he was released by the Detroit Lions. His release came as a surprise, with Lions insiders predicting he was a lock for the team’s final 53-man roster.

The 28-year-old Dortch has been a regular on special teams across his career, sporting an 8.9-yard career average for punt returns and a 23.6-yard average for kick returns.

Dortch said last week that he felt comfortable returning punts and developed a keen awareness of the intricacies.

“It starts with confidence,” Dortch told reporters after practice on Wednesday, via the Buffalo News. “If you go back there and you’re unsure if you’re going to catch it, you’re already behind. I’ve been catching punts since I was 6 years old. The way the ball spins, whether it’s a lefty or righty, I’ve seen it.”

Bills Have Other Options for Punt Returner

The Bills have had several players take a turn at returning punts this offseason, with veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman getting most of the work before his release at the end of the preseason. Backup running back Ray Davis, an NFL All-Pro last season as a kick returner, also handled some punt return duties but appeared to be pulled off the job after muffing a punt against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bills head coach Joe Brady noted that wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman can also fill in.

“A lot of these guys will get opportunities in practice. Dee’s done it, Ray’s done it, Khalil’s done it, Keon’s done it, so we have options,” Brady told reporters this week, via SI.com.

But Brady offered an especially strong endorsement for Dortch.

“He’s handling it the right way,” Brady said. “He’s a pro. It’s not like we’re bringing in a rookie here that he’s learning for the first time. I’m sure that when he’s ready to rock, he’ll go as fast as possible.”