Bills Face Dire Prediction on Josh Allen’s Future in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have come within a game of reaching the Super Bowl twice within Josh Allen’s career, falling painfully short both times.

Now, with Allen turning 30 and the team making some major offseason moves, the Bills could be facing more pressure than ever to get over the hump and bring home a title. The situation has led to speculation that the team’s Super Bowl window could be coming to a close, with one NFL analyst suggesting Allen may need to go elsewhere to finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Josh Allen Needs to Leave Buffalo to Win Super Bowl, Analyst Says

In a discussion of Allen’s future on “The Herd” this week, Jason McIntyre suggested that Allen needs to find another NFL team in order to win it all.

“I think I said last year that the Super Bowl window is closing,” McIntyre said. “I think Josh Allen’s got to leave Buffalo to win a Super Bowl.”

McIntyre compared Allen’s situation to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who found very limited success during his long tenure with the Detroit Lions before winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams.

“The same way we saw Matt Stafford,” McIntyre said. “Really good quarterback in Detroit. Didn’t get to the playoffs as often because he never had the supporting cast.”

McIntyre questioned whether the Bills have the proper pieces to win a Super Bowl, suggesting Allen may have to find a team with a more complete roster. He noted that after struggling in Detroit for more than a decade, Stafford won immediately with the stacked roster in Los Angeles.

“You put Stafford with the Rams and boom, Super Bowl,” added the NFL commentator. “Can you imagine Josh Allen winning a Super Bowl in Buffalo? He doesn’t have the infrastructure.”

For his part, Allen has never expressed any discontent with the team or its direction. Even though he grew closer to McDermott — even inviting the coach to his wedding last year — Allen said he agreed that the team needed to make a change this offseason and looks forward to working with new head coach Joe Brady, his former quarterback coach and the team’s offensive coordinator.

The Bills have a lot to prove in 2026. They saw their streak of five consecutive AFC East titles come to an end last season, with the surging New England Patriots taking the division.

Bills Face Another Warning as Season Nears

McIntyre is not the only NFL analyst raising questions about Buffalo’s long-term projections. ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested that after firing head coach Sean McDermott and moving on from several veteran players, the Bills could be willing to part with just about anyone else.

“No one should feel safe,” Graziano said. “I would say they are toward the back-end of a window.”

Graziano suggested that the Bills may not have much time left to win a title, with their best chances to win a Super Bowl possibly already behind them.

“This group that has been close so many times knows that it probably has less time in front of it than behind it,” Graziano added.