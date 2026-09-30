Bills Face Patriots Team in Turmoil Amid Rumors of Drake Maye-Mike Vrabel Rift

The Buffalo Bills will face a New England Patriots team in turmoil, with reports of a rift between their head coach and quarterback.

The Patriots travel to Orchard Park for their first trip to the new Highmark Stadium on Sunday, a game where the Bills have a chance to grab a stranglehold on the division. The Patriots have started the season 1-2, coming off a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and facing new rumors that head coach Mike Vrabel may not see eye-to-eye with quarterback Drake Maye.

Drake Maye Could Be Falling Out of Favor With Patriots Coach

Though Maye came close to winning a league MVP trophy last season, he has struggled in 2026. Maye has completed 63.8% of his passes for 585 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions.

Vrabel hinted this week that Maye might be too tight.

“I think quarterbacks want to make plays. they want to throw touchdowns,” Vrabel said, via The Spun. “I think sometimes when Greg and I go golfing, we really want to make a good score, right?…we try to choke the life out of the golf club, and we’re squeezing it so damn tight that the ball has no choice but to go sideways. We need to stop trying to choke the life out of every single play. We need to relax.”

The report added that WEEI Radio reporter Greg Hill believes there are some deeper issues between Vrabel and Maye.

“Despite what Mike Vrabel has said publicly, it goes back to Drake Maye not being his guy,” Hill said. “Mike Vrabel is a ‘his guy’ kind of coach. Since he’s got here, he’s gone out and got all of his guys.”

Bills Face Their Own Quarterback Concerns

The Patriots won’t be the only team with some quarterback uncertainty. Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in the 24-16 win.

Though Allen was able to offset the turnovers with two rushing touchdowns, he took a hit to the knee that raised fears of an injury.

Bills head coach Joe Brady addressed the injury on Wednesday, putting to rest any fears that Allen could miss time.

“I’m not concerned with Josh,” Brady said.