Bills Face Questions Over High-Profile Free Agency Pickup

The Buffalo Bills took a big swing in free agency to boost their defense, landing five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa on a one-year deal.

The signing is one of the most high-profile additions to the defense since the Bills signed Von Miller three years ago, a move that ultimately fell flat as the All-Pro was hit with a season-ending torn ACL and struggled to recover his previous form.

Some close to the Bills are questioning whether Bosa’s signing could meet a similar end, as the edge rusher has also struggled with injuries in recent years that has led to a sharp drop in production.

Bills Face Scrutiny Over Joey Bosa Signing

Bosa had a torrid start to his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, earning defensive rookie of the year honors in 2016 and racking up 23 total sacks through his first two seasons. Bosa has been hit hard by a series of injuries in recent seasons, appearing in just nine games between 2022 and 2023.

Though he returned to play 14 games last season, Bosa’s production took a sharp drop as he made just 14 total sacks through the last three years.

The Athletic’s Cale Clinton and Dianna Russini noted that the injury problems led to Bosa’s release and the Bills getting him at a discount rate, but also led to questions about his viability.

“All the injuries have taken their toll on him, which led to not only his release but the Bills being able to get him at a manageable price point, given his past production,” the report noted. “If they can get a full season out of Bosa without injuries, the one-year investment will be worth the modest price tag for his position.”

Some are not sure the investment will pay off. Former Bills receiver turned commentator Stevie Johnson wondered if Bosa could suffer the same career fate as Miller before him.

“Tbh Bosa gives me injured Von vibes. I hope I’m wrong tho Mafia,” Johnson shared in a post on X.

Others suggested that the move could fall flat if Bosa continues to struggle with injuries.

“Joey Bosa will be a great signing if he can stay healthy and bring an elite aspect to the edge room,” reporter Ajay Cybulski shared in a post on X. “Joey Bosa will be a bad signing if the injuries continue to plague his success on the field. ”

Calculated Risk for the Bills

Others suggested that the relatively low price for the Bills — a $12.6 million contract — and the one-year commitment mitigated any risks that could come with Bosa’s injury history.

“Bosa is a swing for the fence,” noted reporter Matt Bove of WKBW in a post on X. “Might strike out swinging. Might hit a home run. But I love that they could get it done on a one-year deal. Really mitigates the risk that comes with a player that has his injury history. He and Rousseau is a really nice combo.”

Others noted that Bosa brings more versatility than the recently released Miller, who played primarily on passing downs. Bosa is stronger against the run than Miller and expected to take on a starting role for the Bills.