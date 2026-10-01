Bills Facing Heavy Backlash Over Josh Allen Decision

Three games, three wins for the Buffalo Bills to open up the 2026 season.

And while they look like arguably the best team in the AFC, the Bills have been employing an offensive strategy that has their fans concerned.

Buffalo is averaging the fourth-most yards per game (401.7) with the fourth-best rushing offense (155 yards per game) and ninth-best passing offense (246.7 yards per game) in the NFL.

Most teams would take that kind of winning formula: run the ball down the defense’s throat and burn them with the pass once they start loading the box. But running quarterback Josh Allen as much as head coach Joe Brady has is something that has fans worried.

Bills Fans Hate How Caches Are Using Josh Allen

Allen has 28 carries this season — the most among any QB this season. In fact, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson is the only other QB aside from Allen with more than 17 rushes this season.

And it’s not just the volume of carries Allen is getting that’s alarming to fans — it’s the amount of punishment Allen is absorbing because of it.

He’s taken several big hits after breaking off big runs, and he even appeared to injure his knee in last week’s 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, prompting fans to express their frustration with the amount of punishment Allen is taking already through just three games.

“Josh Allen taking too many hits tho. Yeah he can take it, up to a point,” one fan stated.

“Have to be concerned about how many runs/hits Josh Allen is taking,” another fan remarked.

“Is Josh Allen injured? Playing like he is, making choices that avoid taking any hits…” a third fan wrote.

“I don’t like Josh Allen taking hits like that one bit. I can tell he’s hurt right row, tryna hide it,” another fan scoffed.

“The Bills absolute refusal to use James Cook at the goal line is insane. Why would you want Josh Allen taking all these hits. You also NEVER reward your stud RB,” one user sneered.

“Maybe @JoshAllenQB needs to hand the ball off to his RB more often and stop f****** about running all over the field,” another user noted.

“Gotta stop using him as a running back and start using cook your actual running back bunch of dumb*** to risk your QB like that,” a third user exclaimed.

Is Josh Allen Really Injured?

When the Bills released their injury report on Thursday, Allen’s name wasn’t on it.

However, well-known sports doctor Jesse Morse, an analyst for Injury Expertz, isn’t convinced that Buffalo is trying to hide a potential knee injury.

“Josh Allen, probably a mild left bone bruise, maybe mild MCL,” Morse said on Tuesday. “Not really concerned about it at all, but for betting purposes, it’s worthy of discussion, at least admitting that it’s there. They probably won’t admit it, but that’s okay.”

Allen also acknowledged that he knows he’s putting his body at risk with his reckless running style, and he admitted he needs to be better about avoiding taking as much damage as he has this season.

“Those sneaks aren’t as glamorous as everyone thinks they are,” Allen told reporters. “You’re putting yourself up to getting some nice little hits on you there.

“And I know that to do this as well as I want to play and to play as long as I want to play, I know that I have to limit those hits. And I haven’t been doing a great job of that early on this season. So just finding ways to, again, take those hits off me and getting touchdowns to other guys.”

Videos circulated on social media on Wednesday of Allen moving around seemingly fine at practice, to which Morse said he doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of pain but he was curious how it would affect Allen — if at all — during Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.