The Buffalo Bills are off to their best start in 35 years, but they’re not winning games through the air.

With a 31-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, it marks the first time Buffalo has started 8-1 since 1991. Running back James Cook did most of the damage, rushing for 157 yards on just 18 carries.

Quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, went 11 of 21 for 196 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Allen didn’t sugarcoat the passing game’s struggles either.

“Honestly, offensively, we didn’t play too well,” Allen said. “I know you can look at the stats sheet and (see) 31 points. I didn’t feel like the first half we executed the way we wanted to.”

However, help could be on the way. And it would come from a familiar AFC East foe.

Bills Now the Favorite to Land Tyreek Hill

The Bills are now the favorite to sign free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill, with Polymarket giving them a 44% chance to land the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Buffalo sat with just a 2% to land the former All-Pro wideout in early October.

Hill hasn’t played since Sept. 29, 2025 when he dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments against the Jets. The Miami Dolphins cut ties with him this offseason, and he’s been working his way back ever since.

Hill still hasn’t been medically cleared. But his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Nov. 10 that he expects that to happen in a few weeks.

“As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically I’m letting teams know they can sign him,” Rosenhaus said. “I think he’s close and I think he’s gonna make a great comeback.”

The Kansas City Chiefs had long been viewed as the frontrunner for a reunion, but they traded for Josh Downs last week. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have also been tabbed as possible fits.

Buffalo has been floated as a possible landing spot for months. Back in October, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer named the Bills and Chiefs as his two best guesses for Hill. And general manager Brandon Beane didn’t shut the door on the idea in February.

“We’re always doing due diligence,” Beane told Pro Football Talk. “That guy is a heck of a player.”

What Tyreek Hill Would Add to the Bills

Breer pointed out on “The Dan Patrick Show” that Buffalo’s receiving corps is missing “a burner.” He believes Hill could fill that role.

“And if you think Tyreek Hill could be [a deep threat], he could add that element to Buffalo that they don’t have right now, and maybe unlock a little more downfield for Josh Allen,” Breer said.

That’s been a problem for a while. In 2025, no Bills wide receiver logged 15 or more downfield receptions (catches that traveled 10 or more yards in the air).

Buffalo tried to fix that by trading for DJ Moore this offseason. But a shoulder injury has limited the former Bears WR1 to 23 catches, 375 yards, and three touchdowns in seven games. He finally looked like himself against the Jets (four catches, 90 yards, one TD).

Hill’s résumé speaks for itself. He’s a five-time first-team All-Pro, Super Bowl LIV champion, and the NFL’s receiving yards leader in 2023 (1,799). Miami rewarded him with a three-year, $90 million restructured deal with $65 million guaranteed in 2024.

However, the 32-year-old is now two years removed from that kind of production. He posted 81 catches, 959 yards, and six touchdowns in 2024, then had 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in four games before the injury.

There’s also questions about how much the off-field noise has hurt his market. In October, a Miami jury found Hill liable on two counts of battery in a civil trial brought by his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. It found him not liable on the eight other claims.

Still, Hill would cost the Bills nothing in draft capital. Buffalo is chasing its first Super Bowl, and Hill is the kind of low-risk bet the team can afford to make.