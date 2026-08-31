Former Bills First-Round Flop Given New Opportunity on Chargers Practice Squad: Report

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam’s time with the Chiefs was cut short after Kansas City released him as part of its roster cuts over the weekend.

But Elam doesn’t appear to be leaving the AFC West.

Elam is Heading to the Chargers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that Elam is joining the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

The Bills drafted Elam in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it didn’t go well.

Elam only appeared in 29 games, starting 12 in three seasons in Buffalo. The Bills traded him to the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, and he wasn’t there long either.

Brandon Beane, the Bills’ president of football operations, took full responsibility for the Elam pick.

“Ultimately, it’s on me,” Beane said last March, via Bills on SI’s Ralph Ventre. “I made the selection that didn’t work out and I own that. You don’t want those to happen but man, I’m rooting for Kaiir, I really am.”

The Cowboys waived Elam last November and then signed with the Tennessee Titans shortly after.

Elam has bounced around in his first five NFL seasons, and maybe he’ll figure it out with the Chargers, or this could be his last stint with any NFL team.