Marcell Dareus was once one of the most feared defensive tackles in the NFL.

Dareus signed a six-year, $96.6 million extension in 2015 with $60 million guaranteed — the most ever for a non-quarterback at the time.

But these days, the former Buffalo Bills star keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The 36-year-old Dareus was arrested in Hoover, Alabama, early Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop, according to the Hoover Police Department.

He was charged with assaulting an officer, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana, WVTM 13 reported. He has since been released on bond. It’s not Dareus’ first run-in with Hoover police either.

Marcell Dareus Allegedly Tried to Evade Hoover Police

Officer Brian Hale of the Hoover Police Department said an officer pulled over a car that was driving erratically on John Hawkins Parkway and Lake Cyrus Boulevard early Saturday morning, WIAT reported.

Things went downhill from there.

Hale said Dareus wasn’t compliant with officers and allegedly assaulted one of them. Dareus then drove a short distance to his home, where he allegedly resisted arrest again before he was taken into custody.

However, that wasn’t the end of it. Once Dareus was in custody, police said they found marijuana in his possession.

One Hoover officer was taken to the hospital with a minor injury and has since been released. Hoover authorities haven’t released his bond amount or any upcoming court dates.

Marcell Dareus’ Legal Troubles Go Back Years

This is the second time in less than two years that Dareus has been arrested in Hoover. Both cases trace back to the Lake Cyrus area.

Back in 2024, police were called to a Lake Cyrus home by a woman who identified Dareus as her boyfriend. According to AL.com, he allegedly shoved her to the ground and hit her car with a metal object, causing more than $2,500 in damage.

Dareus was charged with second-degree domestic violence and third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released after posting a $36,000 bond. His attorney Tommy Spina said at the time that the allegations were only accusations and that Dareus was presumed innocent.

He later pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief in May 2025, according to WIAT.

His trouble started long before that though. In May 2014, Dareus was arrested twice in less than a month — first on felony drug charges in Cleburne County, Alabama, then on misdemeanor charges tied to a car race in Hamburg, New York.

It’s a far cry from his playing days.

The Bills took the Alabama alum third overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, two years after he was named defensive MVP of the BCS National Championship Game. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014, and his 10 sacks in 2014 led all defensive tackles and earned him first-team All-Pro honors.

Dareus finished his career with 37.5 sacks. His last NFL action came in 2021. He appeared in three games for the Detroit Lions after starting the year on their practice squad.