Son of Legendary Bills RB Had Big College Football Performance for Ranked Team

Buffalo Bills fans might be feeling a bit old as they watched the college football slate on Saturday.

The son of Bills legend Fred Jackson turned in a huge performance for Iowa as they pulled off a big win against the Michigan Wolverines. Braeden Jackson, who was born just before Jackson signed with the Bills and had some memorable appearances as a child in Buffalo, had one of the biggest plays of the game for the Hawkeyes.

Fred Jackson’s Son Made His Mark in Iowa Win

After the Wolverines opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Underwood to JJ Buchanan, Braeden Jackson answered immediately. He took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, tying the score and setting the stage for the Hawkeyes to win 20-19.

Jackson also had four carries for 13 yards and one reception for six yards.

The 20-year-old running back has been off to a big season, rushing for 125 yards and scoring his team’s first two touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Northern Iowa last week.

Braeden Jackson’s Followed His Father’s Football Journey

Fred Jackson took an unconventional path to the NFL, playing his college ball at Division III Coe College before playing indoor football and NFL Europe before signing with the Bills. He turned into one of the most productive players of the team’s 17-year playoff drought era, rushing for 5,646 yards and 30 touchdowns during his eight seasons.

Braeden Jackson had a similar journey. He arrived at Iowa as a walk-on and didn’t play at all during his first season, noting the similarities with his dad.