Bills’ New Free Agent Addition Exits Training Camp With Apparent Lower-Leg Injury

The Buffalo Bills experienced a concerning moment during training camp on Saturday morning when safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson left the field with a towel over his head and was driven in the front seat of a cart.

Gardner-Johnson appeared to be dealing with a lower body injury affecting his ankle or foot, sustained during a non-contact play. The Athletic’s Bills reporter, Joe Buscaglia, who was at training camp, mentioned that the athletic trainers were examining the back of Gardner-Johnson’s right foot.

“Bills potential starting S CJ Gardner-Johnson just was helped off the field, unable to put much weight on his right foot. Athletic trainers were looking at the back of his foot,” Buscaglia wrote on X.

Bills Signed Gardner-Johnson This Spring

The Bills signed Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $3.5 million deal this offseason. Gardner-Johnson has been in the NFL for seven seasons, spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

Gardner-Johnson played a crucial role in leading the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX in the 2024 season, and the Bills were counting on his veteran leadership to guide them through this season.

The Bills have many moving parts on defense this season, including a new defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard. The Bills need as many veteran players on defense as possible to help them adapt to Leonhard’s scheme and get the younger players up to speed. Gardner-Johnson’s experience could have helped speed things up a little quicker.

It’s always unfortunate to see players go down so early in training camp, and hopefully it’s not a significant injury for Gardner-Johnson.