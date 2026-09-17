Ex-Bills Fullback Has Immediate Impact for Chiefs After Missing Final Cut in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills decided to start the NFL season without a fullback, parting ways with the only candidate left at the end of the summer.

It didn’t take him long to make an impact with his new team.

Ben VanSumeren was one of two fullbacks the Bills brought in this summer to compete for the spot previously occupied by Reggie Gilliam. The Bills ended up cutting both candidates, though VanSumeren found a home with the Kansas City Chiefs and played a big role in their season-opening victory.

Former Bills Fullback Made Key Plays in Monday Win

As SI.com’s Ralph Ventre noted, VanSumeren was added to the practice squad in Kansas City, but earned a call-up for their Monday Night Football opener against the Denver Broncos. Van

“The Chiefs added one of the Bills’ final cuts to their practice squad, and subsequently called him up for the Monday Night Football opener against the Denver Broncos,” Ventre wrote. “VanSumeren, who lost his spot with the Bills when they decided against keeping a fullback, played three offensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ 31-10 win.”

VanSumeren made two tackles in those 22 special teams snaps, a performance that could bode well for his future in Kansas City.

Bills Added Fullback After Week 1

The Bills played without a fullback on the roster for the first time in years last week, beating the Houston Texans 36-31. But the team changed course quickly, signing fullback Brock Lampe to their practice squad one day after the game.

“Lampe visited the Bills two days later, eventually now joining the practice squad. The fullback was an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots in 2025, but spent the entirety of his rookie year on the injured reserve list,” the team’s website noted.

The team added that Lampe had a strong college resume.

“Lampe was a model of consistency in college at Northern Illinois, playing in 47 consecutive games from 2021-2024. He tallied 18 receptions for 216 receiving yards and a touchdown, along with 20 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in his four-year collegiate career,” the team noted.