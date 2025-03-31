Bills GM Delivers Dire Update on James Cook’s Future in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills made some big investments in their future this offseason, locking down a series of key players to long-term contract extensions.

James Cook, the team’s star running back who is coming off a breakout season, was not among them — and might not be signing a long-term deal anytime soon.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke this week about the team’s recent signings, hinting that the team is not close to a deal with Cook and won’t be working on it anytime soon. The running back is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and coming off a season where he led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. While Cook has expressed a desire to sign a new deal and floated a big number, Beane threw some cold water on the speculation this week.

Bills ‘Moved On’ From James Cook Contract Talks

Speaking to reporters this week, Beane said there had been some initial contract talks with Cook’s camps but noted that they didn’t go anywhere. Cook had publicly floated the idea of making $15 million per year, which would make him the league’s highest-paid running back behind Christian McCaffrey.

Beane insinuated that the team is not close to Cook’s annual salary number, saying they chose to focus on extending other players who had more attainable contract expectations.