Bills Get Bad News on Key Defensive Lineman Coming Off Breakout Season

The Buffalo Bills had their first padded practice of training camp on Monday, and didn’t get out of it unscathed.

The team has already been dealing with a series of minor injuries, and saw key defensive lineman Deone Walker go down on Monday. Though the extent of the injury was not yet known, it’s a blow for a team undergoing some major changes in the offseason.

Deone Walker Knocked Out of Monday Practice

As reporter Randy Gurzi of SI.com noted, Walker was seen getting medical attention during Monday’s practice.

“Deone Walker was a breakout star as a rookie and is expected to take his game to a new level under Jim Leonhard,” Gurzi wrote. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see him in action when the pads came on. Instead, Walker was seen working with the trainers on the sideline, and while there was no update on what happened, a sleeve on his left arm suggests that’s where he was injured.”

Reporter Alex Brasky noted that the Bills had a surprising replacement ready, with former practice squad member Phidarian Mathis taking snaps in his place and not former third-round pick DeWayne Carter.

“Phidarian Mathis was first in line to replace the injured Deone Walker on Monday at Bills training camp Mathis quietly had a good year in 2025 despite seeing limited action,” Brasky wrote on X. “Mathis over DeWayne Carter, who made the move inside to nose tackle, is an interesting development”

Deone Walker Could Play Big Role in 2026

There is no indication that Walker could be dealing with a long-term injury, and he could be headed to a significant role with the team. The Bills are shifting to a new 3-4 base defense under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who said this spring that Walker could play nose tackle.

Leonhard also mentioned Carter as a potential nose tackle candidate, noting that each player could be asked to play the role a bit differently.