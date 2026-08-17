Bills Get Bad News on Veteran Offensive Lineman After Practice Injury

The Buffalo Bills could be without a veteran member of their offensive line when the season starts next month, though his replacement has been filling in nicely so far.

The Bills have been without veteran center Connor McGovern since he was hurt in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage on August 8, and a reporter suggested he could remain out until the start of the season.

Connor McGovern Could Miss Season Opener

SI.com reporter Ralph Ventre noted that McGovern suffered what the team called a “lower-body injury” in the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 8, getting hurt while chasing down an interception.

“By analyzing the way McGovern pulled up lame while chasing an interception return, there’s speculation that the Pro Bowl center has a hamstring strain, which, even if mild, could cost anywhere from two to four weeks,” Ventre wrote.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia spoke with McGovern after the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener on Saturday, revealing that he is aiming to be back in time to start the regular season.

“Caught up with injured Bills C Connor McGovern. McGovern said he’s feeling good, but he’s still looking at a multi-week injury,” Buscaglia wrote in a post on X. “He said, ‘should be a few more weeks.’ He said ‘the goal’ is to be ready by the regular season. He’s missed the last week with a lower body injury.”

Connor McGovern’s Fill-In Looking Sharp

Ventre noted that the Bills have inserted seventh-year veteran Lloyd Cushenberry at center in McGovern’s absence, looking sharp in the team’s resounding win over the Panthers.

“Instead, seventh-year pro Lloyd Cushenberry got the call, and he was more than adequate during the first quarter of the Bills’ 29-14 exhibition victory on Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park,” Ventre wrote. “Treated the same as the four other first-team offensive linemen, Cushenberry played 15 snaps over two possessions, both of which ended with points.”

Just as importantly, Allen said he’s comfortable taking snaps from the former Tennessee Titans center.

“Lloyd’s been awesome,” said Allen told reporters on Thursday. “True vet. Understands what’s going on. Came in here and just learned. He’s doing such a fantastic job right now. I’m extremely comfortable with him.”

Allen added that Cushenberry has the respect of the locker room and has a track record of success in the NFL.

“I think the guys in that [offensive line] room really respect him. He’s played a lot of good ball in his career, and he’s doing a great job right now,” said Allen.