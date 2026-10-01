Bills Get Critical Injury Update on Top WR Target for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills could have a top target on the field when they take on the New England Patriots this weekend.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman had been held out of the team’s first practice of the week, raising concern about the lingering injury he has been dealing with for the last two weeks. But Coleman took a big step forward on Thursday, potentially putting him on track to return to the field.

Keon Coleman Returns to Practice on Thursday

As SI.com writer Ralph Ventre noted, Coleman was among a trio of players who returned to practice on Thursday after missing on Wednesday.

“After Wednesday absences, wide receiver Keon Coleman, linebacker Joe Andreessen and defensive tackle TJ Sanders were all visible when the Bills took the practice field on Thursday afternoon,” Ventre wrote. “Coleman, who tweaked his ankle in the September 17 win over the Detroit Lions, missed two practices in Week 3. Still, he managed to play in the subsequent victory over the Chargers.”

Coleman has been one of the top targets for the Bills this season. He ranks third on the team with 101 receiving yards and fourth with nine targets, part of an evenly distributed air attack.

Bills Look to Move Beyond Mistake-Filled Game

Though the Bills managed a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, the game was filled with mistakes. The Bills committed five total turnovers and eight penalties, though leaned on a strong defensive performance to win.

Bills head coach Joe Brady shared praise for Allen and his ability to bounce back from his two interceptions and one lost fumble.

“He embodies competitive stamina,” Brady said, via The Associated Press. “The fact that we can win that game with all those circumstances shows that mentality, his personality.”

The Bills now face a struggling Patriots team and a chance to grab an early stranglehold on the division. The Bills would take a three-game lead over last year’s AFC East champions with a win, though Allen said he knows that the Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye could break out of their funk at any time.

“Listen, Drake’s a smart kid. Extremely talented,” Allen said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s been able to do in his early career. He’ll find a way out of it.”