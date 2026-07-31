Bills Get Good News on Josh Allen’s Newest Target

The Buffalo Bills made a big investment in their offense during the offseason, giving quarterback Josh Allen a trusted deep threat in DJ Moore.

The investment appears to be paying dividends through the first week of training camp, with the pair building a connection that has created some buzz around the organization. Allen gushed about his new teammate this week.

As SI.com reporter Ralph Ventre noted, there were some question marks surrounding Moore when he came to the Bills. He is reaching an advanced age for a wide receiver and has seen a dip in production in recent seasons, making the team’s investment of a second-round draft pick seem steep to many.

But Ventre noted that Moore has flashed his athleticism and receiving ability across the first several days of training camp.

“Even at 29 years old, the 2018 first-round draft pick has elite movement that translates into game-breaking ability,” Ventre wrote. “Exuding WR1 vibes, Moore made two sliding receptions in his first official training camp practice as a Bill. After making the first one against air, Moore beat cornerback Dee Alford on an out route to the sideline and secured the pass inbounds in an 11-on-11 rep.”

Allen also shared praise for Moore, saying the wide receiver showed off great body control and hands.

“His body control, the way that he moves with the ball in his hand – it’s a different element,” Allen said in an interview after practice on Thursday. “It’s a guy that can catch a slant and take it to the house, and that’s exciting as a quarterback when you have someone like that.”