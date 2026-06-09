Bills Get Good Update on Key Edge Rusher After Season-Ending Injury

The Buffalo Bills saw flashes of Michael Hoecht’s potential through two games last season, but the edge rusher’s season was cut short after a devastating injury.

Hoecht now appears to be on track to return for the 2026 season, fulfilling a promise he had made earlier this year and beating expectations for his injury. The veteran edge rusher could also have the chance to take on a bigger role than before after some overhauling of the team’s defense.

Michael Hoecht on Track for 2026 Return

Hoecht missed the first six games of the 2026 season while serving a suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. He made an immediate impact after returning, recording 2.0 sacks and forcing a fumble in a game-and-a-half before suffering a torn Achilles in the team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hoecht previously said he plans to return for the start of the 2026 season, which would be among the faster end of a recovery for his type of injury. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said this week that Hoecht is on track to meet that timeline. After appearing at the team’s latest round of OTAs, Beane said Hoecht is expected to return in some form for training camp at the end of July.

Beane also shared praise for Hoecht’s work ethic, saying he is doing whatever it takes to return to the field and make an impact for the Bills.

“Mike loves every single part of the process. Loves every single thing that it takes to get ready to play an NFL game. He definitely feels like he got cheated last year on being able to play and help this team,” Beane said, via SI.com.

“Again, we’re going to have to protect him from himself. He’ll be ready to go at camp, but we’ll still have to monitor him. There may have to be some half days, or just kind of limit some reps.”

Bills Making Changes in Pass-Rushing Group

Hoecht could have the chance to compete for a significant role in the upcoming season after the Bills overhauled their edge rushing group. The team allowed veterans Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa to hit free agency, while adding veteran Bradley Chubb and using their top draft pick on T.J. Parker.

As SI.com’s Randy Gurzi noted, the Bills are expected to take a more aggressive approach to pass rushing under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, which could benefit Hoecht.

“Buffalo is preparing for its first season under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and players such as Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, and T.J. Parker have been in the spotlight,” Gurzi worte. “Leonhard is known for bringing the heat in the pass rush with multiple players and while those three will get their chances, Hoecht has been somewhat overlooked, but could provide a huge spark.”

Hoecht was known as a versatile player, who could line up anywhere along the defensive line. That could come in handy for Leonhard, who has the team’s edge rushers lining up as outside linebackers under his 3-4 base defense.