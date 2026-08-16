Bills Get Strong Vita Vea Update After First Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly shown interest in landing run-stuffing defensive lineman Vita Vea in a trade, but the first preseason game may have changed the trajectory.

The Bills were one of a handful of teams linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle, who has asked for a trade. The Bills need size in the middle under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 base defense, but some believe they already have what they need on the roster.

Deone Walker’s Performance Could Change Trade Plans

The Bills shined on defense in Saturday’s 29-14 win over the Carolina Panthers, with defensive lineman Deone Walker looking sharp in the first two series of the game before hitting the bench. Walker showed flashes of strong play in his rookie season in 2025, and new head coach Joe Brady hinted that he’s ready for an even bigger role this year.

“I felt like he was an emerging stud last year going back and looking at the tape,” Brady said. “He’s so mature, his size and his length and his versatility up front. In a limited role, you felt him out on the football field. What that does for Ed Oliver, what that does for the other guys is huge. I say all the time you’ve got to stop the run, and a guy with his size and length and versatility helps with that.”

Walker had two tackles in two series against the Panthers, including a sack. He controlled the middle of the defensive line, a role he would be asked to play as a nose tackle under Leonhard’s new scheme.

Reporter Matt Bove believes that Walker’s breakout performance could make the team think twice about trading away assets to land Vea.

“The Bills don’t need Vita Vea. They have Vita Vea at home,” Bove wrote in a post on X, later clarifying that he was joking and believed the Bills should still pursue Vea if he’s available.

Vita Vea Wants Out

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported this week that Vea had pushed the Buccaneers for a new contract, and is sitting out during the preseason until the team trades him.

“He hasn’t been practicing because he is upset with the fact that he’s entering the final year of his deal, set to make around $18 million this upcoming season, with the top of the defensive tackle market now at $38 million, and a few other guys that he feels his production is comparable with also getting deals in the $30-plus million range,” Garafolo said.

Garafolo added that several teams have shown interest in Vea, even though the Buccaneers have not actively sought out offers.

“Amongst them, I’m told, is the Bills, the Bears, the 49ers, and there are a few others as well,” Garofolo said. “But the Buccaneers continue to say internally they are not trading Vita Vea.”