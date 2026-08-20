Bills Get Unexpected Bad News on WR Khalil Shakir After Practice Injury

The Buffalo Bills are getting a bit banged up as they head into the second preseason game, losing their top wide receiver for joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced that Khalil Shakir was hurt during the team’s practice on Tuesday, before they headed off to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns. The team had a day off to travel on Wednesday, but Shakir was not able to take the field as they began practicing in Cleveland.

Khalil Shakir Missed Practice With Injury

As SI.com’s John Green reported, Shakir was still out when the Bills and Browns competed on Thursday. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed that Shakir was still dealing with the injury he suffered on Tuesday.

Brady has been guarded with updates on injuries during training camp and the preseason, noting that the team won’t give many details until they are required at the start of the regular season.

“Those were injury-related,” Brady said. “In two weeks you guys are going to get the full (report): what the injuries are and whatnot. . . . It’s not me just trying to hide information or anything like that. It’s just more so, there’s so many different variables and everything that comes with a person’s hamstring or a groin or an ankle or a toe. And, everybody’s a little different.”

That leaves it unclear whether Shakir could miss significant time, including Saturday’s preseason game.

The Bills had other absences, including wide receiver Keon Coleman and rookie receiver Skyler Bell. Shakir has some competition for the No. 1 receiver spot he occupied last season, with newcomer DJ Moore building a strong connection with quarterback Josh Allen through training camp and the first preseason game.

Joe Brady Lays Out the Stakes for Players

Brady said this is a critical time for the team to evaluate players, with the team going full speed against the Browns in practice and again on Saturday for the preseason game.

“I think (these settings are) critical in terms of your ramp-up period . . . and you try to be intentional about what you’re trying to get out of (this), like, when you’re doing this joint practice,” Brady said, via SI.com. “You know — the volume of plays, and the tempo in which you’re doing it — to see where your conditioning is, (and) your understanding of scheme, your technique, and putting it all together going against a different opponent.”

Brady has held quarterback Josh Allen up as an example, noting that the quarterback started the first preseason game and has been going all out against the Browns in practice.

“Whoever’s out there with Josh Allen (has to step up),” Allen said. “I mean, there’s a lot of roles that are still being (decided), you know? And, people are still fighting for jobs … I’m not necessarily worried about Houston right now, and what that’s going to look like for the season. But, there’s guys that we need to get back out there.

“There’s guys that aren’t out there right now, and we’re intentional about the ‘why’ behind it, but — for a lot of guys that are competing for jobs — it’s great for them.”