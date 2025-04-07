Bills GM Hints at Bigger Role for Fan-Favorite Player

The Buffalo Bills have a hole to fill in the secondary after 15-game starter Rasul Douglas hit free agency, and general manager Brandon Beane may have an in-house replacement in mind.

The Bills chose not to re-sign the veteran cornerback, who came to the team at the 2023 NFL trade deadline and stepped into an important role. Douglas was a regular starter this season, making a total of 58 tackles and pairing with Christian Benford to anchor the secondary.

While the Bills could look to free agency or the NFL draft to find a replacement, Beane hinted that a fan-favorite player could also fill the role.

Bills Look to Local Standout Ja’Marcus Ingram

Speaking to reporters at league meetings last week, Beane said reserve cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram could earn the starting spot vacated when Douglas hit free agency. Injuries forced Ingram into a major role in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, leading to his breakout performance with two interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown.

Ingram later started in the season finale against the New England Patriots, ending the season with 24 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

Beane praised Ingram’s versatility, comparing him to another University of Buffalo alum who has moved into an important role with the Bills.

Bills Have Needs in the Secondary

The Bills have another hole to fill in the secondary after trading reserve Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason. Though Elam came to the team as a first-round pick in 2022, he tumbled down the depth chart amid struggles on the field.

The team could look to the NFL draft to replace some of the lost depth. As SI.com’s Ralph Ventre reported, Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos confirmed that he had a pre-draft visit with the Bills.

Ventre noted that Amos was a 13-game starter for Ole Miss last season, recording 3.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, and 13 passes defensed. Amos said he believes his versatility can be a big asset to an NFL team.

The Bills have already brought back Dane Jackson, who played in Buffalo for four seasons before leaving last year to join the Carolina Panthers. Beane also said the team would be open to re-signing Douglas, who has remained on the open market through the first month of free agency.

Douglas has also hinted he would like to return to Buffalo, remaining close to Benford and sharing video of an offseason workout while wearing his Bills gear.