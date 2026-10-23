Bills Get Good News on Trade Rumors for Projected $122 Million Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills could have a new chance to land a game-breaking wide receiver on the trade market.

Before the season started, the Bills were pegged as a potential destination for Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. Though the Bills never made a move on Pickens, they could have a new opportunity as Pickens is increasingly rumored to hit the trade block amid his team’s slow start to the season.

Bills Could Return to George Pickens Trade

The Bills already made one big move to boost their wide receiving corps this offseason, landing DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears. While Moore has added a new dimension to the passing game, he has also struggled with injuries, missing time and facing limited ability with an ailing shoulder.

That could leave an opening for the Bills to target Pickens. One NFL executive said before the start of the season that the Bills were a likely destination for the Cowboys pass-catcher if he hit the trade block.

“Let’s say George Pickens is made available, there are quite a few teams who would pursue a trade for him,” the executive said. “My favorite potential destination is Buffalo. Pickens and Allen long-term would be one of the most dangerous quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league.”

Pickens has an expiring contract, and the Bills would likely need to do some major salary shifting if they aim to keep him beyond this season. Spotrac’s market value projection predicts a four-year, $122 million contract for the wide receiver.

Though the Bills have struggled on defense and have several potential needs in the unit ahead of this season’s trade deadline, they could also choose to double down on one of the league’s top offenses. The Bills have a limited Super Bowl window, and could seize on this year’s opportunity by trading for Pickens.

Cowboys Facing Contract Decisions

The trade chatter surrounding Pickens has increased considerably since the team’s acquisition of cornerback Joey Porter Jr. ESPN reporter Ben Solak predicted that the Cowboys would give one of the two players a long-term extension, with Porter likely at the top of that list.

Solak suggested that Pickens would hit the trade block.

“His effort level and focus seem to be waning again, and the Cowboys will struggle to pay Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whom they recently traded for,” wrote Solak. “If the 2-4 Cowboys keep losing games, I’d call about Pickens on the franchise tag for the remainder of the season — we know he has game-breaking ability when he’s dialed in.”