Bills Get Unexpected Good News on James Cook Amid Contract Dispute

The Buffalo Bills hit a major roadblock with James Cook this offseason, failing to find common ground on a contract extension for the team’s star running back amid reports that the relationship between the two sides is beginning to unravel.

But amid the uncertainty and rumors that Cook could hold out, a new report indicates that he could be planning to attend the first mandatory practices of the offseason. The Bills kick off their mandatory minicamp this week, and an insider believes that Cook has already made his way back to Buffalo to attend.

James Cook Returns to Town

The outlook looked bleak for Cook and the Bills after ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Pro Bowl running back has no plans to return to Buffalo for the start of mandatory practices.

“You’ve got a guy who’s unhappy with his contractual situation… (He) has basically disconnected himself from the organization and the city,” the NFL insider said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “Put his house up for sale… I don’t think we’ll be seeing him in Buffalo anytime soon. Again, the start of training camp will be the next critical moment.”

But Cook may indeed be returning to practice with his teammates. The Circle the Wagons Podcast reported on June 9 that Cook did return to Buffalo ahead of the start of minicamp on Tuesday.

“Despite Adam Schefter’s report just a day ago, a source has told us that #Bills RB James Cook is currently IN Buffalo and WILL attend Mandatory Minicamp,” the podcast’s X account posted.

James Cook Unclear About His Future in Buffalo

Cook has made it clear that he wants a new contract as his rookie deal comes to an end after this season, floating the idea of making $15 million per year — a figure that would put him among the league’s top three running backs in annual pay.

Cook offered some remarks about his contract status but has given little insight, telling Poker News at an event in May that he isn’t ready to go into details about potential negotiations.

“I necessarily don’t want to talk about it right now, because it’s like, it’s something I want to hold in to myself … just let the business take care of the business,” Cook said.

Cook also would not dismiss the idea of holding out.

“However it works out, it works out,” Cook told Poker News. “I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football.”

But even if Cook returns and is ready to start the 2025 season, Schefter said there is not much hope he will remain beyond the end of his contract.

“With a deal not on the horizon, that looms as a little storm cloud over the promising season that’s ahead for the Buffalo Bills… I don’t think the two sides are close now and I think this is going to take some time to figure out,” Schefter reported.