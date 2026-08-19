Bills Get Good News on Rumored 5,000-Yard WR Target

The Buffalo Bills could have the chance to add a veteran to their wide receiving corps.

The team has made some changes to their receiver group this offseason, adding deep threat DJ Moore in a trade that could give quarterback Josh Allen a new No. 1. The Bills could have an opportunity to add another proven veteran after a suggested free agency target just hit the open market again.

Bills Have Another Crack at JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they parted ways with veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a longtime rival of the Bills who has been seen as a free agency target. The Giants added Najee Harris to their 90-man roster, parting ways with Smith-Schuster to make room for him.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested in April that Smith-Schuster would be a good target for Allen.

“Juju Smith-Schuster’s days of catching 100 passes and topping 1,400 receiving yards are long past him,” Davenport wrote. “But it wasn’t that long ago (2022) that Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three scores with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 10th-year veteran won’t turn 30 until November.”

The Bills have made some sweeping changes to their wide receiving corps since trading Stefon Diggs in 2024, spreading out targets to a wider group of pass catchers. The unit struggled through much of the 2025 season, prompting the Bills to make two late additions in veterans Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman.

The Bills could take a similar approach with Smith-Schuster, who made 33 receptions and 345 yards with one touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Smith-Schuster has a productive career, racking up 5,624 total yards and 33 touchdowns over nine NFL seasons.

Bills Could Have Immediate Need at Wide Receiver

Even if Smith-Schuster doesn’t factor into Buffalo’s long-term plans, he could have a place with the team through the rest of the summer. Third-year Bills receiver Keon Coleman suffered an injury in the team’s first preseason game, Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported.

“According to multiple reporters on the scene, Keon Coleman is not participating in Tuesday’s open practice at Highmark Stadium and is sporting a walking boot,” Simmons wrote. “Coleman played in the Bills’ preseason opener, catching three passes on four targets for 17 yards. While he got banged up during the game, head coach Joe Brady had said that he expected the receiver to be fine.”

The Bills are expected to have some competition at the bottom of the depth chart, with Hardman likely competing with fellow veteran Trent Sherfield for the final roster spot. Both players have key roles on special teams — Hardman as a punt returner and Sherfield on coverage units — that could help the Bills, especially with special teams ace Tyrell Shavers out with a torn ACL.

The Bills added more competition to the group this offseason, landing Moore in a trade and using a fourth-round draft pick on versatile Skyler Bell. Some insiders have suggested the team could also bring back Cooks, who remains a free agent after his contract with the Bills ended after last season.