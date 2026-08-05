Bills Get Good News on All-Pro RB After Injury Scare

The Buffalo Bills suffered an injury scare early in training camp when All-Pro running back Ray Davis was knocked out of practice, but the team has gotten a positive update on their versatile back.

Davis was hurt during 11-on-11 drills in camp on Tuesday, going down with an apparent foot injury before being taken to the team’s medical tent. He wasn’t gone for long, however, returning to the field with some extra precautions.

Ray Davis Back After Injury Scare

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported that Davis was able to return to the field after having his foot taped. He took the field for some special teams drills, returning to the role where he excelled in 2025.

“Ray Davis is now out of the medical tent with his right foot taped up. Going through drills with an athletic trainer to test it out,” Getzenberg wrote, adding, “Davis now back out doing punt returns.”

Davis is expected to return to an important role as a change-of-pace back from starter James Cook, while also serving as the team’s kick returner. He was one of the NFL’s most effective return men last season, earning an All-Pro spot.

Davis ended the 2025 season with 58 carries for 275 yards — including 150 yards when he was the feature back in the season-finale win over the New York Jets — and making 10 receptions for 86 yards with two touchdowns.

Bills Expected to Continue Feeding James Cook

Both Davis and fellow backup Ty Johnson saw their roles diminish in 2025 after the Bills gave a big extension to Cook, who went on to lead the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards. Bills head coach Joe Brady said he expects a similar breakdown in the coming season, with Cook once again serving as the team’s lead running back.

“I expect James Cook to take another step this year in different elements of his game and continue to be the workhorse as a runner,” Brady said, via The Associated Press.